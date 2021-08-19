‘This is not social media hype’; United Regional officials release statement on COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Thursday morning released a statement regarding the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to Phyllis Cowling, President and CEO of United Regional, said the overwhelming majority of hospitalized patients in this new wave are unvaccinated.

“90% of the COVID patients hospitalized at United Regional since July 1 have been unvaccinated,” Cowling said. “This is not social media hype; this is data from our own organization. If you’ve been hesitant, on the fence, regarding the vaccine, please consider this fact.”

Cowling went on to emphasize that current COVID-19 patients at United Regional are younger and sicker than those hospitalized in 2020.

“Relative youth is not a safeguard,” Cowling said. “In the past few days, we have witnessed the deaths of patients from their early 20’s to mid-40’s.”

Read the full statement from Patrick Johnston, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for United Regional below: