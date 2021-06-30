“This is where the actual work is going:” Rep. Jackosn joins President Trump, Gov. Abbott to visit border

Washington. Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House physician and onetime pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in an election that unfolded amid an alarming spread of the coronavirus. The retired Navy rear admiral defeated agriculture advocate […]

WESLACO (KFDX/KJTL) — 13th District Congressman Ronny Jackson was invited by President Trump to visit the border Wednesday.

I’m joining President Trump on a REAL visit to our southern border today! We need to get TOUGH and fix Biden’s Border Crisis! FINISH THE WALL! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 30, 2021

The former White House doctor said the U.S. needs to get tough and fix what he calls a ‘self-made crisis by the Biden Administration.’ According to Jackson, even though district 13 isn’t along the border, the increase in migrants still impacts this area.

“The people coming across sex trafficking and human trafficking, drug trafficking, record amounts of heroin, fentanyl, Methamphetamine, that is all coming to a city near you. You better believe it so it is important to call of us and we better open our eyes and stop what’s going on,” Jackson said.

I’m here at the border now. I can see why TONS of PATRIOTS are fired up about defending our southern border and KEEPING AMERICA SAFE! Something needs to be done! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 30, 2021

On Friday, June 25, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S./Mexico border touring government facilities in El Paso. Congressman Jackson called this moment a ‘photo-op’ instead of dealing with the real problems along the southern border.

Biden and Harris have been working from day one to abolish ICE and the Border Patrol, end wall construction, and bring back catch-and-release! Is it any wonder that we now have a border crisis with HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of illegals pouring into our country? — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 30, 2021

“This is where the actual work is going. I’m proud of President Trump coming here. He’s coming down here to do something the current Biden Administration don’t have common courtesy to do and that is to come down here and see first hand what’s happening and thank the people who are at their wits’ end, at their limit, working endless hours every day,” Jackson said.

According to Customs and Border Protection, there have been over a million encounters at the border since October, far outpacing the year 2020.

Watch Congressman Jackson’s full interview below.