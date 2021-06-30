“This is where the actual work is going:” Rep. Jackosn joins President Trump, Gov. Abbott to visit border

WESLACO (KFDX/KJTL) — 13th District Congressman Ronny Jackson was invited by President Trump to visit the border Wednesday.
The former White House doctor said the U.S. needs to get tough and fix what he calls a ‘self-made crisis by the Biden Administration.’ According to Jackson, even though district 13 isn’t along the border, the increase in migrants still impacts this area.
“The people coming across sex trafficking and human trafficking, drug trafficking, record amounts of heroin, fentanyl, Methamphetamine, that is all coming to a city near you. You better believe it so it is important to call of us and we better open our eyes and stop what’s going on,” Jackson said.
On Friday, June 25, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S./Mexico border touring government facilities in El Paso. Congressman Jackson called this moment a ‘photo-op’ instead of dealing with the real problems along the southern border.
“This is where the actual work is going. I’m proud of President Trump coming here. He’s coming down here to do something the current Biden Administration don’t have common courtesy to do and that is to come down here and see first hand what’s happening and thank the people who are at their wits’ end, at their limit, working endless hours every day,” Jackson said.
According to Customs and Border Protection, there have been over a million encounters at the border since October, far outpacing the year 2020.
