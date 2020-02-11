WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Its almost time again for that grueling and muddy 5k known as Texomas Hellacious Obstacle Run, or T.H.O.R, and you can get signed up for the race Wednesday at Sikes Senter Mall!



T.H.O.R. is a non-profit 5k race benefiting leadership Wichita Falls and streams and valleys of Wichita Falls.



The race includes over 20 challenging obstacles to test every ounce of endurance you have.



Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. representatives with THOR will be at on the border to help you sign up for the event.



They’ll also be giving out discount codes and other giveaways!



Registration is $40 and Hellacious Day is coming up on April 18.

For more information on the signup event, click here.