THOR: How to ensure you’re ready for Texoma’s roughest race on record

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The tenth running of Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Race is fast approaching, and with over 900 participants already registered, THOR has put together a guide for runners ahead of the race.

THOR is a non-profit 5(ish)K race benefitting the Leadership Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys happening Saturday, September 18.

THOR is a fun event for people of all ages. THOR Kids run is also available for ages 4-14.

Registration before the day of the event is $50 per adult and $40 for THOR Kids. Registration will be available on the day of the event for $60 per adult and $35 per child.

If you’re not a runner and would still like to be a part of this event, there is still a need for volunteers. Fill out an application on THOR’s website if you’d like to volunteer.

Invite your family and friends to come out and help you conquer the challenges the course throws at you. Then cheer on the other finishers in THOR village while you enjoy food from one of our vendors and listen to music by DJ Marcus.

Race Packets

September 18 will be here before you know it, so here’s everything you need to know before you head to Lucy Park this Saturday

There are several convenient pickup locations and times for participants. You can find those below:

Endurance House 500 Taft Boulevard Wed, Sept. 15 — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thu, Sept. 16 — Noon to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— Noon to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fri, Sept. 17 — Noon to 2 p.m. THOR Village (Inside Lucy Park) 100 Sunset Drive Fri, Sept. 17 — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sat, Sept. 18 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you would like to pick up a packet for a friend, you will need to bring a completed waiver form for each runner, signed by the participant.

Preparing For THOR

Before you do anything else, make sure to follow THOR on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates ahead of the race.

The race leaves in multiple waves, so make sure you’re early enough to find parking before your wave begins. The waves kick off with the competitive wave at 8:20 a.m. and continue until the event concludes.

Your race bib will be in your race packet and is your ticket to run.

Some things you’ll want to make sure you bring with you:

Cash for food and beverages

Your ID

Change of clothes

Change of shoes

Sunscreen

Camera or cell phone

Towel you don’t mind getting dirty

Sunglasses

Garbage bag

Course Map

The off-road adventure starts in Lucy Park and winds along the Wichita River, past the Falls, through Camp Fillers, and back to Lucy Park. Fierce obstacles and mud-riddled trails stand between runners and victory.

Full Pre-Run Guide

More information can be found below in the Pre-Run Guide.