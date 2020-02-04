Thornberry to bring Marine infantry officer to State of the Union

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On the brink of his Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump will address the nation Tuesday night during his third State of the Union address.

The theme of his speech: “The Great American Comeback.” The White House said last week to look for “can-do optimism in the face of unjustified pessimism we are hearing from some in Congress.”

Rep. Mac Thornberry (TX-13) took the time to speak on the KFDX 3 News Today before the president’s address to give his thoughts on what Trump may discuss and whether the impeachment trial will play a role in his speech.

Thornberry will have a guest of honor in the gallery during the address. Alex Navia is Thornberry’s current military fellow. The Marine Corps Congressional Fellowship Program (CFP) offers participants the opportunity to work in the legislative branch of the federal government for one session of Congress.

Navia has served as a Marine Infantry Officer for more than ten years. Navia is originally from Maryland and is working on Capitol Hill for the first time.

You can watch the State of the Union on KFDX starting at 8 p.m.