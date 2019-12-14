Thousands celebrate 91st annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls Christmas party

The organization hosted its 91st annual Christmas party to celebrate getting into the holiday spirit.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 1,000 Wichita Falls kiddos got a special treat Friday evening thanks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the Central Branch on 6th Street and Broad Street.

Besides caroling, Boys & Girls Clubs officials gave away five bikes and handed out Christmas gift bags to all the kiddos who stopped in to continue this tradition.

“It’s a favorite event, in fact, the staff gets together, we sack all the goodies on a voluntary basis here to be a part and take ownership in this party because it is for the children,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls Executive Director Randy Cooper said.

All Wichita Falls Boys & Girls clubs will be open surrounding the holiday season.

Central, Southeast, Southwest and Northwest branches:

Dec. 23

Dec. 26-30

Jan. 2-3

Jan. 6

8 a.m.—5 p.m.

Rosewood Branch: