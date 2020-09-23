Thousands gather to remember Duncan native, bull rider Rowdy Swanson at open funeral

DUNCAN(KFDX KJTL) — Thousands of Texomans and loved ones remembered a Duncan native and bull rider whose life was taken far too soon.

Rowdy Swanson, 20, best known for his signature cowboy hat and boots, died in a bull-riding accident on Thursday, Sept. 17.

In his honor, Swanson’s family hosted a funeral in Duncan on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The funeral was made open to the public.

Rowdy Swason’s Father Jarrel Swanson said, “He always had his boots and spurs on, and he had his tonsils taken out at 2-years-old, we had a picture with his boots, buckle and cowboy hat.”

Swanson’s family said he will be missed.

“He prayed with not just himself but the smaller riders, and he held their hands and helped them,” his mother Venessa Swanson said.