Thousands of free trees available to Oncor customers

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the eighth consecutive year, Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away 8,000 free trees to customers.

Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1st by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall.

“Oncor customers and team members look forward to this partnership every year, and we are thrilled to join the Arbor Day Foundation in announcing the start of 2019’s Energy-Saving Trees Program,” said Jeff Quinters, Forester Specialist for Oncor. “By giving away and helping to plant more than 8,000 free trees, we are all working together to celebrate energy conservation, environmental stewardship and a reduction in household electricity bills across the state.”

The online tool at arborday.org/oncor will allow customers to reserve their free trees, identify the safest and most strategic location for planting, and estimate annual energy savings once the tree matures. Customers will be required to submit their ESI ID to complete the online reservation process, which can be located on their electric bill or by contacting their Retail Electric Provider.

This program also supports the ongoing Time for Trees initiative, a commitment to planting 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide by 2022, the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. As part of this initiative, the Arbor Day Foundation has set a goal to inspire 5 million tree planters to join the movement by 2022. Oncor encourages customers to remember that trees and power lines don’t mix, and that home and business owners should always avoid planting trees under power lines.

“The Time for Trees initiative is an important step in protecting the necessities of life, but we can’t do it alone. We’re thrilled to partner with Oncor who has committed to drive change through the Energy Savings Tree program,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “With our network and ability to plant trees on public and private lands, the Arbor Day Foundation is uniquely positioned to lead this movement and is rallying organizations and leaders around the world to join us.”

