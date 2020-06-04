Thousands of WF residents at risk of water disconnection

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced Thursday that water service operations will return to normal beginning Wednesday, July 1.

According to a press release, late fees will no longer be waived and non-payment will result in service disconnections beginning July 1.

As previously reported, the City of Wichita Falls elected to temporarily suspend water service disconnections due to non-payment and waive late fees for all Wichita Falls residences and businesses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the month of June, late fees will continue to be waived and service disconnections will continue to be suspended.

To date, there are 3,671 accounts in the city that qualify to be disconnected due to non-payment, resulting in an estimated total loss to the water fund of over $300,000.

Please find the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below:

Residents are encouraged to call the Utility Collections Department at (940) 761-7414 now and arrange for the setup of an interest-free payment plan.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.