Thousands remain under boil water orders in wake of winter storm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Power has been restored to many places but water quality issues remain top of mind as thousands remain under boil water notices Friday night.

Archer City officials have issued strict guidelines for water usage.

For Archer City residents, power has been restored to Lake Kickapoo and equipment has been brought back online.

However, officials said they are not pumping water from Archer Lake at this time.

Archer City remains under a boil order and residents are asked to continue conserving water to help replenish their water storage facilities.

Residents like Mark with Green Tux Lawn and Landscape said they trust Archer City officials are doing what they can to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

“I imagine they are doing everything they possibly can to correct whatever it is. Ya know, Archer County is a great county to live in so I’m sure our officials, along with Wade Scarborough our County Commissioner, ya know, are doing their due diligence to do what is necessary,” Mark said.

City officials said it is critical that strict water conservation be practiced until the city’s storage facilities are replenished and urged residents not to use water for laundry at this time.

Officials added that water should only be used for consumption and to flush toilets.

Archer City has been unable to replenish their water storage facilities due to the demand on their system.