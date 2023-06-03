The 8th annual Food Truck Championship of Texas was held in Graham on June 3, 2023.

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — 50 food trucks descended on America’s Largest Downtown Square in Graham, TX on Saturday, June 3 for the 2023 Food Truck Championship.

The festival kicked off at 10:30 a.m. with lots of food and drinks, as well as live music and local shopping.

Options for mobile cuisine items included international specialties like chicken shawarma, elote and eggrolls. There were also a number of choices for BBQ, brisket, burgers and mac & cheese.

Many of the food truck owners have participated in past events in Graham, like Ned’s Mama Cafe, while JackalopeBob’s Foodbox Spectacular owner, Bobby Corbin, was enjoying his first year. Corbin began his food truck business after the pandemic shut his bar down.

“I had to buy a food truck in 2020 to re-open my bar in Ft. Worth, the University Pub. So, that kind of took off, and now I have four,” Corbin explained.

Ned’s Mama Cafe owner, Tara Howard, said she started her food truck as a way to pay homage to her grandparents.

“We started by homecooking first. My grandmother taught us everything we needed to know, and we wanted to pay homage to her name, and so we named our truck after our grandparents,” said Howard.

The grand champion of the 8th Annual Food Truck Championship is Toadally Ice out of Ft. Worth. The owners were awarded a check for $10,000.