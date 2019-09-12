Threat at Lawton middle school leads to arrest

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a statement given by Lawton Public Schools Executive Director Lynn Cordes, Thursday at 3 a.m., the Lawton Police Department notified Lawton Public School Police Department Chief Hornbeck of a social media post with a threat to Eisenhower Middle School.

LPSPD immediately began an investigation, Cordes said.

In a joint effort with the FBI and Lawton Police Department, the suspect was quickly identified and apprehended at his residence at 6:30 am.

The juvenile is currently under arrest and in law enforcement custody. His name is not being released at this time.

“We cannot share any other details at this time as this is an ongoing investigation,” Cordes said. “Please know that all threats will be handled swiftly and immediately. Safety is the top priority for Lawton Public Schools.”

Officials with Lawton Public School believe there was no longer a threat to students or staff because the situation was handled prior to the start of classes.

“We want to thank the FBI and Lawton PD for their support and joint efforts to isolate and contain the threat,” Cordes said. “We will continue to work together as we complete the investigation. We ask that anyone, parent or student, who sees any potential threat at any time to please report it to LPS administration or law enforcement immediately.”