Three additional long-term care facilities in Wichita Co. complete testing, one preliminary positive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported no new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, keeping the county’s current total case number at 85.

Three additional nursing home/long term care facilities received results today from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There was one preliminary positive, which will be retested.

Total, pending and negative counts listed below are included in the overall Wichita County numbers:

Iowa Park Health Care Center – Tested May 23

Total Number Tested (All Wichita County Jurisdiction): 53 Staff Total Tested: 31 Positive: 0 Negative: 30 Pending: 1 Residents Tested: 2 Positive: 0 Negative: 22 Pending: 0



Electra Health Care Center – Tested May 23

Total Number Tested: 59

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 56 Staff Total Tested: 28 Positive: 0 Negative: 27 Pending: 1 Residents Total Tested: 28 Positive: 0 Negative: 26 Pending: 2



Texhoma Christian Care Center – Tested May 28

Total Number Tested: 409

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 397 Staff Total Tested: 221 Preliminary Positive: 1 Negative: 81 Pending: 139 Residents Total Tested: 176 Positive: 0 Negative: 24 Pending: 152



Concerning Testing at Long-term Care Facilities

Monday, May 11, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to test 100% of residents and staff in Texas nursing homes. That testing was performed in Wichita County during the last two weeks. Today, the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District received initial information from two of the facilities that were tested. Within those two facilities, 274 total people were tested. The results showed 81 preliminary positive results, all of whom were asymptomatic. Twenty of those individuals were retested today, locally in Wichita County, and all results were negative. Therefore, retesting at the facilities will be completed by June 2. All facility staff have been assigned a case manager and are isolated at home. Their timeframe to return to work will be based on test results. These pending cases are separate and NOT counted in the total pending count. Both facilities have been fully cooperating with the Health District and state regulatory agencies. For questions or concerns related to a resident at one of the facilities, please call the facility directly. — Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 4,666 85 4,197 384 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 13 15 14 14 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 15 0 68 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, June 1, 8:08 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.