Three arrested following chase in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men were arrested after a chase near 8th Street and Denver.

According to Wichita Falls Police Officer Jeff Hudges, around 11:08 a.m., WFPD officers saw a red Kia Sportage, traveling north on Kemp, that matched the description of one used in a recent aggravated robbery case. Officers tried to pull over the Kia for a broken brake light but did not stop and kept going.

The car eventually stopped at the intersection of 8th and Denver and the driver, identified as 18-year-old Sara Chandler, was arrested and charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Javier Castro

Sara Chandler

Remarcus Donnell

Before the stop, two men got out of the vehicle and ran away. Police identified them as 22-year-old Javier Castro and 21-year-old Remarcus Donnell. Both men had active felony warrants and were arrested in the neighborhood.

Police at last report were still looking for a gun that could have been thrown from the car.

Police said Castro was wanted for the armed robbery of Sam’s Dollar Saver with two black men suspects on Monday. On Tuesday, police released a surveillance photo of a man holding a gun on a clerk.

Donnell had a warrant for a home invasion armed robbery on August 4 on Bell Street. He joins another suspect in that robbery already in jail.

Lonnie Clark was arrested the day after the Bell robbery after a report of a man pointing gun at someone at the La Quinta Hotel on Central Freeway.

Lonnie Clark

The Bell street home invasion victims said two black men armed with guns and a white man forced their way in, hit one victim in the head with a gun, and took a wallet and phones.

Police said a Crime Stoppers tip enabled them to put together a list and photo lineup of suspects and that one of the victims positively identified Lonnie Clark as the one who hit him in the head.