Three arrested for allegedly transporting 5 pounds of meth

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Iowa Park residents and a Wichita Falls man are charged with transporting a large amount of crystal meth to Wichita Falls for distribution.

David Villines and Bethany Ervin of Iowa Park have bonds of $110,000 on drug delivery and unlawful possession of firearms and Daniel Sepulveda of Wichita Falls has a $100,000 bond for delivery.

Organized crime unit officers had warrants for the suspects and had their hotel room on Elmwood avenue under surveillance.

They said Villines and Sepulveda were arrested when they came out together, and Ervin also was taken into custody when she came out.

Officers said Villines had a stolen Glock 17 handgun tucked in his waistband and Ervin had a 9-millimeter Smith and Wesson inside a suitcase.

Inside their room, they said they found almost five pounds of crystal meth, digital scales and plastic baggies.

According to the affidavits, Ervin and Villines both admitted transporting the drugs to Wichita Falls.