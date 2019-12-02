Three arrested in Seymour Road area car burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita Falls police arrested three suspects in a wave of vehicle burglaries on the west side of the city.

Police said the three suspects usually wore hoodies that covered their faces.

Late Saturday night, officers received information that the suspects had been seen in the area of McNiel and Seymour Road checking car doors.

While officers were searching the area, they were flagged down by a citizen who saw the suspects near Berwick and McNiel.

Officers were able to locate two juvenile suspects on Berwick.

Police said both juveniles matched those seen in the video they received.

A third suspect, later identified as Ethan Hart, 17, was located hiding in the backyard of a nearby residence.

Officers said all three suspects were found with items that had been taken from vehicles in the area. Hart was also found to be in possession of a handgun.

All three suspects were arrested for burglary of a vehicle.

Hart was also charged with unlawful carrying a weapon and criminal trespass.