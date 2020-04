WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Wilbarger General Hospital in Wilbarger County have confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the county’s total number of cases to three.

Latest statistics per Wilbarger General Hospital official Facebook page.

No further information has been released regarding the two new confirmed cases.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.