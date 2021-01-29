Three COVID-19 related deaths, 39 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday three more deaths related to COVID-19. There are also 39 new cases and 66 hospitalizations. There are 1,642 active cases in Wichita County.

City Active Cases

Burkburnett: 146

Electra: 30

Iowa Park: 164

Wichita Falls 1,302

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 366 new recoveries.

Totals for the week ending January 29 are as follows:

Total new cases – 298

Average Positivity Rate – 10%

Case Type

Contact = 65 cases

Close Contact = 34 cases

Community Spread = 109 cases

Under Investigation = 89 cases

Travel = 1 case

Total Hospitalizations = 66

Stable = 46

Critical = 20

Since the pandemic began, 13,883 Wichita County residents have contracted the virus.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.