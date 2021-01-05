UPDATE: Fire that killed three dogs caused by cigarette, estimated damages to home $10,500

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

UPDATE: Tuesday, December 5, 12:22 a.m.

Fire investigators said the fire inside a home in Wichita Falls that killed three dogs late Monday night started when the homeowner lit a cigarette which caused the bedding and mattress to catch on fire.

The home is valued at $30,000 and the estimated damages to the home is $10,000.

The damaged contents to the home is estimated at $500.

The Red Cross was called to help the occupant.

There were no reported injuries from fire officials or the occupants at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of a structure fire that took the lives of three dogs on Taylor Street late Monday night.

16 units between the Wichita Falls Fire Department and police department were called around 10:00 p.m. to the scene of the fire at 2403 Taylor Street.

Officials said when they arrived flames were shooting out the front window and the two front rooms were fully engulfed.

They were relieved, though, that one man in the home was able to make it out alive, and it’s hoped his cat made it out too.

Firefighters said they did not find his cat inside with the deceased dogs.

Officials said the man was not injured.

This incident is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.