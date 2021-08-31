Three former Rider Raiders make headlines with the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox

Three Texoma Talent are making headlines with their professional sports teams. TJ Vasher (Rider/Dallas Cowboys), Chase Anderson (Rider/Texas Rangers) and Ryan Brasier (Rider/Boston Red Sox) are in the news after some career moves.

Vasher was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys back in May. He was invited to Cowboys offseason activities, but a knee injury kept him out of some of the action.

On Tuesday, Dallas placed Vasher on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. He doesn’t take up a roster spot, but the Cowboys retain his rights. Vasher can’t participate in team activities for at least the first six weeks of the season. After that he has the opportunity to earn a roster spot, or remain on Reserve/NFI for the remainder of the season.

Also on Tuesday, Chase Anderson agreed to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers.

The veteran right-handed pitcher was with Philadelphia this season but the Phillies released him over the weekend. Anderson has started nine major league games this year, sporting a 2-4 record with a 6.75 ERA.

If he pitches well, Anderson could find a spot on the Rangers major league roster down the stretch of the 2021 season with thirty games left.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Ryan Brasier could return to the big league lineup as soon as this week.

It’s been a trying year for the veteran right-hander as injuries have plagued him in 2021. A fractured pinky, a calf strain and a concussion have prevented him from pitching in an MLB game this season.

The concussion was the result of a scary incident back in June when Brasier was hit in the head by a line drive.