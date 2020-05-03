Three Haskell Co. Rolling Plains Detention detainees test positive for COVID-19

HASKELL COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials from the Rolling Plains Detention Center have confirmed with the Haskell County Judge three detainees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Judge Kenny Thompson, the detainees arrived at the facility on April 19 and April 21.

Thompson stated new detainees are held in separate dorms for two weeks, and on Wednesday, April 29, three inmates showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and were immediately placed in medical isolation,

The detainees were tested at the facility on Thursday, April 30, and officials received the positive results on Saturday, May 2.

In the statement released by Thompson, the facility has implemented measures to prevent the spread of the virus and no other detainees or employees are experiencing symptoms at this time.