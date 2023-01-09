WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating a wreck involving a city bus that sent three to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Seymour Highway and Baylor Street across from the City of Wichita Falls Riverside Cemetery.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a car traveling on Seymour Highway behind a city bus attempted to veer into the left lane as the city bus made a stop. However, there was a school bus in the left lane, and the vehicle grazed the back tire of the school bus.

The car moved back into the right lane and crashed into the rear of the city bus. Beside the driver of the city bus, Sgt. Eipper said there were three passengers on the bus, all of whom were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The people in the car were not injured in the wreck.

The school bus was not damaged by the graze, and there were no children on board.

This is a developing situation. Please stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.