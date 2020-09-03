Destination Texas: Three hotspot BBQ joints folks should visit in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Barbecue is a huge staple in the Lone Star State, but because of COVID-19 a lot of establishments throughout the state have had to close up shop.

However, three barbecue joints right here in Wichita Falls decided to open up shop during the pandemic and the response has been off the charts. Curtis Jackson takes Texomans inside McKinney BBQ, Underground BBQ and the barbecue joint most of Texoma is talking about right now, Jordan Craft BBQ in this Destination Texas.

Texans take pride in barbecue, so for this Destination Texas, we’re taking folks to three hotspot BBQ joints right here in Wichita Falls—starting off with McKinney BBQ.

Owner James McKinney opened his doors at the beginning of the year and the response at first was overwhelming, that is until coronavirus reared its ugly head.

“I was kicking butt until corona[virus] came in,” McKinney said. “It was very nice, but now corona[virus] came and things have slowed down.”

By the looks of his parking lot, no one couldn’t tell. McKinney serves up the traditional barbecue with a southern twist, something that McKinney said has been working throughout the year, enough so that he’s started to expand his menu.

“Every Friday and Saturday I try to mix things up and do something off the wall, a specialty item, and I think a lot of people I really don’t see them until the weekend because it’s something different,” McKinney said.

Another local hotspot that recently opened its doors is Underground BBQ. Owner Dwayne Salsman opened up just a couple of months ago serving up dishes with a Creole spin on it.

“We take pride in our food, and we do love our customers,” Salsman said. “They really are family. Their satisfaction means everything to us. We buy nothing but top of the line premium meats.”

Serving up items like brisket, pulled pork, ribs and their newest item on the menu: the Texas cheesesteak.

“You know Philly Cheesesteak, of course, respect where it’s due they invented it,” Salsman said. “We use a brisket, however, we do a creole fajita blend spice on our peppers and then an aged white cheddar with peppers in it for our sauce.”

The BBQ joint reaping the most benefit right now has to be the Jordan Craft BBQ, a newly opened restaurant that you had to get here early for before they ran out of meat because of so many people wanting to see what it’s all about.

“Yeah, it’s been a learning experience on how much food to order,” co-owner Hayden Price said. “Who knew that you needed to order. We were open for two weeks and we ran out of Coke, who knew that you needed to order more Coca-Cola. There’s just so many moving parts to it.”

After being open for a little over two months, they seem to have everything down, including one of their biggest attractions, the concerts.

“Even the response to the concerts. We have thirty VIP, tables and we sold those out in twelve minutes,” Price said.

And it’s food like the Mac Truck, a bed of mac and cheese topped with brisket, sausage or pulled pork, or the “3 a.m. Uber Ride”, which is a suped-up Frito pie, that has folks from all over cram packing the restaurant to get a taste of Jordan Craft’s award-winning food.