WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County grand jury returned indictments charging 3 people with intoxication assaults with a vehicle, for separate incidents this and last year.

Devon Gonzales of Wichita Falls is out on $20,000 bond on his charge filed in March.

Gonzales (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

Wichita County deputies said they tried to stop him in a Camaro on Sheppard Access and Maurine, and he sped off on Central Freeway at over 100 mph and, after a chase, crashed on the Lloyd Ruby Overpass. Gonzales and a passenger were unconscious after the crash. Deputies said they could smell both alcohol and marijuana in the car.

A second indictment of intoxication assault was returned for Catherine Caldwell, who was the driver in a collision on Sheppard Access last November.

Caldwell (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

Officers said she left a bar with a passenger and was driving north in the southbound lane when she ran into a parked box truck.

She suffered no serious injuries, but police said the passenger is in long-term rehab to learn how to walk again. They say Caldwell’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

The third indictment for intoxicated assault was Kassidy Latham who was also involved with a crash on Sheppard Access after police said she left a bar last September.



Latham (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

Officers said she went through a stop sign and struck a concrete barrier. She denied she was the driver, but both passengers who were injured told police she was. Latham is also awaiting trial for robbery of a Sikes Senter sporting goods store in 2021.

A fourth person was also indicted by this grand jury in connection with an alleged alcohol involved fatal wreck on Loop 11, but his charge is manslaughter.