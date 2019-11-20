Three men charged in the November death of Lawton man

LAWTON (KFDX/KTJL) — Three men are charged in connection with the November death of a Lawton man.

On November 6, Tariq Jackson was shot in the 3800 block of Northwest Arlington Avenue. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he died.

Wednesday afternoon, Issac McLennan, Jalen Harris, and Larry Washington were charged with Jackson’s death. McLennan is charged with first-degree murder. Harris and Washington are charged with accessory with murder after the fact.

Services for Jackson were held Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Abundant Life Christian Church in Lawton. His obituary can be found here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family offset funeral expenses. Click here to donate.





