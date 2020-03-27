Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release from The Community Health Department in Comanche County three tests for COVID-19 have resulted in a positive result.

All three positive tests were confirmed through the Comanche County Memorial Hospital screening protocol. Five positive tests have been confirmed through CCMH testing protocol.

These three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive cases in Comanche County to six.

“Our first two positive results were received on Wednesday, March 25. One patient tested through hospital screening protocol at CCMH and the other patient was screened and tested at the Assessment drive-through Center. All patients with positive results and our staff that have been in contact with these patients have been notified and all safeguards remain in place. “ — Comanche County Memorial Hospital press release

The entire press release can be found below:

</pre>

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: