Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 15

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Comanche County, bringing the total number of cases to 15, according to Oklahoma’s State Health Department.

No deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

The state of Oklahoma is currently reporting 565 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: