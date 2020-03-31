Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 15

Breaking News
Local News
COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Comanche County, bringing the total number of cases to 15, according to Oklahoma’s State Health Department.

No deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

The state of Oklahoma is currently reporting 565 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

