1  of  6
Breaking News
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 53 Electra confirms first positive case of COVID-19 Wichita County amends disaster declaration; allows pet grooming and seed sales Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 53

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Wichita County is now up to 53 after officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday evening.

Case 51 — The patient is 60 – 69 and is at home in isolation recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 52 — The patient is 60 – 69 and is at home in isolation recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

Case 53 — The patient is 30 – 39 and is at home in isolation recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Web-Banner.jpg

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
1,40153 1,171177

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
0388101086

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVERED
3788

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Thursday, April 9, 6:30 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News