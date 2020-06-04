1  of  5
Breaking News
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young Co., total now nine More layoffs for Howmet, shortened work week Three new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., one new case in Stephens Co. Gov. Abbott announces phase three to Open Texas Five new COVID-19 cases, 18 more recoveries reported in Comanche Co.
Live Now:
George Floyd Memorial Service In Minneapolis

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young Co., total now nine

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Three more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Young County on Thursday, according to Young County’s Local Health Authority Pat Martin.

According to a Facebook post made my Martin and shared by the Graham Police Department, aggressive contact tracing is underway and all new positive cases have had contact with an already known positive patient.

This makes five positive tests in the past three days, all that were in contact with one another.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Young County now stands at 9, with five active cases.

See the full post by Martin below:

According to Martin, all patients are being quarantined at home.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News