Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young Co., total now nine

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Three more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Young County on Thursday, according to Young County’s Local Health Authority Pat Martin.

According to a Facebook post made my Martin and shared by the Graham Police Department, aggressive contact tracing is underway and all new positive cases have had contact with an already known positive patient.

This makes five positive tests in the past three days, all that were in contact with one another.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Young County now stands at 9, with five active cases.

According to Martin, all patients are being quarantined at home.

