Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed, total up to 47 in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed three new coronavirus case in the county via their website on Thursday morning, bringing the county’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 47.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases jumped from 1524 to 1684, an increase of 160 cases in a day. One fatality was reported since Wednesday, bringing the number from 79 to 80.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Comanche County wasn’t the only county that added to it’s total case number Thursday. Stephens County added two, bringing their total to 13. The remaining counties saw no change. See the full breakdown by county below:



No new cases (4 total)

No new cases (1 total)

Two new cases (13 total)

No new cases (6 total)

No new cases (1 total)

No new cases (1 total)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

