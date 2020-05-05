Three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., total now 68

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County is 68 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced three new COVID-19 cases on Monday evening.

Case 66

The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case.



Case 67

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is in isolation recovering in Midland. Though the patient is not currently in Wichita County, per the Texas Department of State Health Services standards regarding case management, the case is considered within Wichita County’s jurisdiction due to the patient’s residence being within Wichita County.



Case 68

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is in isolation recovering in Midland. Though the patient is not currently in Wichita County, per the Texas Department of State Health Services standards regarding case management, the case is considered within Wichita County’s jurisdiction due to the patient’s residence being within Wichita County.

a statement from Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation:

“Two Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during routine staff testing while in Midland County while assisting a sister facility. A third staff member’s test is still pending. All three staff members were asymptomatic at the time of testing and are remaining in Midland to self-quarantine. They will return to Wichita County after quarantining for fourteen days.” Katherine Rose Watson said. Katherine Rose Watson, publicist

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 2,478 68 2,272 137

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 11 10 13 12 10 9

Isolation Status

AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 16 0 50 2

Updated Friday, May 1, 5:00 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

