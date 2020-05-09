Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total now 74

There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they’re still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases at 7:30 p.m. Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Wichita County to 74.

The 72nd patient is between the ages of 6- and 19-years-old and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case and the patient had no school or daycare exposure.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker the 73rd and 74th patients are both in their 30s and are recovering in Midland, and these are contact cases.

While working in Midland, two of those employees tested positive for COVID-19, and as of Monday, the third employee’s test was pending. The two individuals who tested positive will remain in Midland until they are cleared by their Wichita Falls case manager. The third test result was received and is negative.

Barker stated Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation officials released a statement on Monday, May 4 that three employees had traveled to Midland, Texas to assist a sister facility who is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

While working in Midland, two of those employees tested positive for COVID-19. The third employee was tested and results came back negative.

Those two cases traveled to Midland on April 23, and have been there since that day.

They were tested on Friday, May 8 and both results came back positive. Both were asymptomatic at the time of testing and remain asymptomatic.

Barker stated both patients will remain in isolation in Midland until they are cleared by a Wichita Falls case manager

The exposure occurred while working in Midland.

Both of these patients work at Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett. Barker stated both volunteered to go and assist a sister facility in Midland who is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Though the patients are not currently in Wichita County, per the Texas Department of State Health Services standards regarding case management, the case is considered within Wichita County’s jurisdiction due to the patient’s residence being within Wichita County.

Barker stated both the 73rd and 74th cases will not be counted in Midland’s case count and will only be counted within Wichita County’s total cases.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 2,771 71 2,538 162 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 4 11 11 13 12 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 17 1 51 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, May 8, 5:02 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.