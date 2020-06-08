Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total now 90

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported three new coronavirus cases on Monday, keeping bringing the county’s current total case number to 90.

Case 88 – The patient is 20 – 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 89 – The patient is 40 – 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 90 – The patient is 20 – 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Three new nursing home and long term care facilities received results today from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There is one preliminary positive, which will be retested. Total, pending and negative counts listed below are included in the overall Wichita County numbers.

Rolling Meadows – Tested May 29

Total Number Tested: 198

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 183

Staff Total Tested: 140

Preliminary Positive: 1

Negative: 139

Pending: 0

Residents Tested: 43

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 42

Pending: 1

Advanced Rehab – Tested May 31

Total Number Tested: 344

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 330

Staff Total Tested: 178

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 111

Pending: 67

Residents Total Tested: 152

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 102

Pending: 50

Senior Care – Tested June 1

Total Number Tested: 213

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 196

Staff Total Tested: 100

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 98

Pending: 2

Residents Total Tested: 96

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 63

Pending: 33

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 5,637 87 4,983 557 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 13 16 15 14 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 10 0 75 2 *13 pending from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, June 5, 5:53 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.