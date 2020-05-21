Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 64

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls — Wichita County Public Health District reported no new coronavirus cases on Thursday, maintaining the county’s current total case number of 82.

Additionally, the Public Health District reported three more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Wichita County, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 64.

The number of active cases in the county now stands at 16.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 3,689 82 3,316 291 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 1 7 12 15 13 14 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 16 0 64 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Thursday, May 21, 5:07 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the City of Wichita Falls, noted that per the direction of Gov. Abbott, all residents and staff of long term healthcare facilities will be tested for COVID-19.

Barker said that an increase in the total testing numbers and the pending test numbers is to be expected as a result of Gov. Abbott’s directive.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.