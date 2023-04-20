WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people were injured in a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

According to police, just before midnight, Wichita Falls Police and Wichita County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Central Freeway East for multiple reports of gunfire. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds near the scene.

WFPD Sgt. Hart said three people were shot. All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available, but police said one of the victims sustained minor injuries from a grazed gunshot.

A white SUV with multiple bullet holes along with several different calibers of bullet casings were found at the scene. Police did not release suspect information, but said they believe they fled on foot.

