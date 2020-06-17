Three people vying for vacated Bowie city council seat

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are vying for the vacated north precinct one city council position in Bowie, including the man who resigned from that seat last week.

Applications for this position are now closed. The seat became open on June 8, 2020, after Thomas Kent’s resignation was accepted. He had turned it in May 15, 2020, hoping to cause a special election since his position and the mayor position were open. Due to the council delaying accepting his resignation until after they appointed a new mayor, a special election was avoided.

Now, Kent, owner of Henry Insurance Agency in Bowie Laura Hefley and owner of the Rack Pub and Eatery in Bowie Tawni Jones have submitted an application for the open position. The council is set to appoint one of those candidates to that vacancy at the next meeting on June 22, 2020.