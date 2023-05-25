IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies worked the scene of a major accident on 287 at Harmony Road.

Wichita County deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Iowa Park police and first responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision near Harmony Road on U.S. 287 near Iowa Park.

According to DPS Public Information Officer, Marc Couch, around 7:30p.m. Thursday, two semi-tractors traveling north on 287, collided near Harmony Road, injuring three people, with one being transported by medical helicopter for treatment.

