Three students test positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School

Another WFISD student and staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the district to 16 and there are three recoveries according to the WFISD COVID-19 tracker.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School, according to WFISD officials.

That brings the total number of active student COVID-19 cases at Wichita Falls High School to seven.

The Wichita County Health District has conducted contact tracing and found no close contacts linked to these cases.

As for the other high schools in the district, Rider High School is reporting nine active student COVID-19 cases and Hirschi High School is reporting one active student case.

