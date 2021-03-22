Three suspects indicted for O’Brien’s stabbing murder in December; one out on bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Jorge Soto, Rosendo Espino, and James “Hollywood” Henderson are charged with the stabbing death of Evan Aleman on December 28 at O’Brien’s Sports Pub on Scott.

Henderson and Espino remain in jail. Soto was released on February 14 after his $1 million bond was reduced to $300,000.

Henderson’s bond was reduced to $250,000 last week, but he remains jailed.

Aleman was stabbed to death in the parking lot during a fight.

Police said Henderson was seen with a knife, and that he admitted joining the fight and pulling a knife out, but does not remember stabbing anyone because he was drunk.



They said he also admitted passing the knife off to someone else.