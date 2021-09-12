Three suspects sought in Burkburnett ISD elementary vandalism

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department and Burkburnett ISD are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects about a burglary at John Tower Elementary early Sunday morning.

BISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen said in a release that students at John Tower Elementary will not have class on Monday after the school was vandalized. Class will resume on Tuesday.

According to Owen, the suspects smashed a window and entered the school. They vandalized multiple classrooms and technology devices throughout the school.

Burkburnett ISD released the following statement: