Three suspects sought in Burkburnett ISD elementary vandalism

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department and Burkburnett ISD are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects about a burglary at John Tower Elementary early Sunday morning.
BISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen said in a release that students at John Tower Elementary will not have class on Monday after the school was vandalized. Class will resume on Tuesday.
According to Owen, the suspects smashed a window and entered the school. They vandalized multiple classrooms and technology devices throughout the school.
Burkburnett ISD released the following statement:
“Our BISD Police Department is coordinating with the Wichita Falls Police Department to gather evidence on the three perpetrators that committed this senseless act. Our video surveillance system caught several good images of the perpetrators. Those pictures have been posted on the Burkburnett ISD Facebook page and the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook page. Crimestoppers has posted a reward for any information the public may be able to provide. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Burkburnett ISD Police Department, the Wichita Falls Police Department, or the Crimestoppers tip line”Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen