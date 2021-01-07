Three teens transported following rollover accident

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A one vehicle rollover accident in Young County sends three teenagers to the hospital.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, emergency crews responded to a rollover accident about four miles north of Olney on Cottonwood Road off of Highway 79.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sargeant Dan Buesing, three teenagers were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Buesing said the vehicle was a late 1980’s model Dodge pickup truck.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.