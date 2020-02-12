Three-time Olympian transitions to life as First Lieutenant at Fort Sill

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A three-time Olympian is well on his way to transitioning to life as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Prior to commissioning and going through the army’s physician assistant program, John Lunn, 42, had been enlisted in the Army for 17 years.

Lunn served in the Army and competed in the Olympics as a race walker at the same time thanks to the Army’s World-Class Athlete program.

In 2004, Lunn competed as a race walker in Athens in the 20-kilometer race, that’s about 12.5 miles.

Then in 2012 and 2016, Lunn returned and competed in the 50-kilometer raise which is around 31 miles.

Lunn said training for the Olympics was tough but knowing he was backed by the entire Army helped motivated him.

“It helped having backing of the whole US Army knowing there are soldiers doing what they’re doing, and I’m being asked to go 31 miles is literally a walk in the park compared to some of the things the other soldiers had to do,” Lunn said.

Once Lunn completes the direct commission course in two weeks at Fort Sill, he’ll begin the basic officer leadership course in San Antonio at Fort Sam.

When he is done there, Lunn will head to Fort Erwin in California to begin his career as an officer and physician assistant in the Army.