‘Threw a sign at me:” No-bond advocate reports confrontation at Wichita Falls polling location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KLTL) — With voting still underway in the May 1, 2021, election where the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s $13.585 million school bond is on the ballot, No-bond advocate Ed Stein said he was involved in a confrontation inside and outside of Region IX on Saturday afternoon.

According to Stein, a bond supporter picked up an ‘It’s OK to Vote NO on Bond$!’ sign and threw it at him. Stein said he reported it to an election judge inside Region IX.

“That same man almost assaulted me in the polling location, standing inches from my face and yelling and cussing at me, ” Stein said in a text message to a KFDX reporter after the incident.

Officials with the Wichita Falls ISD said Stein followed the man inside and voted behind him. According to WFISD officials, the man did turn around and yell at Stein and the election judge walked both of them outside after they voted to make sure nothing else happened.

The election judge did not see the sign being thrown at Stein.

WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt released the following statement about the incident.

“WFISD does not condone this behavior or violence of any kind. The district respects everybody’s constitutionally given right to vote as they so choose.” Mike Kuhrt, WFISD Superintendent

Voting ends at 7 p.m. Saturday. If the bond is approved, the school district will build and buy equipment for athletic and fine arts facilities for the district’s two new high schools.