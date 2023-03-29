THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The wife of a Throckmorton man who passed away after being stung by honey bees over the weekend remains hospitalized from the injuries she suffered.

Throckmorton County Judge Caleb Hodges said Jesse and Amelia Cortez, an elderly couple residing in Throckmorton, were stung at their home on the evening of Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Judge Hodges said Mr. Cortez was mowing the lawn when he apparently disturbed two large beehives. He said Mrs. Cortez saw her husband from the front door and went to aide him when she too was stung dozens of times.

According to Judge Hodges, both were transported to the hospital, where Mr. Cortez passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

As of Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2023, Mrs. Cortez appeared to be improving from her bee stings. Judge Hodges said she was previously on a ventilator but is now reported to be breathing on her own.

Two bee removal experts were called into Throckmorton to investigate the beehives. They estimate each hive contained over 100,000 bees.

The experts determined the bees were not Africanized bees, which tend to be aggressive, but were rather honey bees who went into a defensive mode after their hive was disturbed.

Throckmorton County Sheriff Doc Wigington said in a Facebook post that residents of Throckmorton County who find bees on their property or have questions or concerns may call his office at (940) 849-8855 for referral to bee removal teams.