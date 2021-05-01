Throckmorton CISD bond for new facility passes

THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A bond proposal from the Throckmorton Collegiate Independent School District was passed by voters Saturday.

The results from Throckmorton are 340 for the bond and 103 against.

The $30 million bond proposal would build a new facility for all grades in the district that includes a new gym, cafeteria, media center, Montessori space, and ag center.

School board members said new facilities have been needed for years in Throckmorton CISD.

Throckmorton CISD is one of the few school districts in the region with a college and career program, but district officials said outdated facilities make the program difficult to maintain.

New wind farm projects, King Creek and Azure Sky are coming to town, allowing the district to propose the bond to voters.

The wind farms will pay 70% of the bond (about $20 million) while local taxpayers will pay the rest with a tax increase of $0.30, almost $20 a month dollars for a $100,000 home.

Officials said they hope to move teachers and students into the new building in 2023.

