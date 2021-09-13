Throckmorton CISD cancels school again for remainder of week due to COVID-19 concerns

THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Throckmorton Collegiate Independent School District announced Monday, September 13, schools will close for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post, the district looked at many variables including Monday’s attendance, number of students who left throughout the day, the rise in cases, close contacts at elementary, and other factors when making the decision.

The school district shut down last Thursday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Sept. 10, due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cline, 19 people were absent at Throckmorton and 35 out at Woodson.

According to the post, students will still receive more than the required 187 days of instruction and have built-in extra days, and will not have to make up missed time. Dual credit students still need to complete their work from home.