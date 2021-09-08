Throckmorton CISD cancels school for remainder of week due to COVID-19 concerns

THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Throckmorton Collegiate Independent School District announced Wednesday, September 8, they will close the school for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post, the school district announced that TCISD will be closed September 9 and 10.

The post also said the school district had additional instructional minutes built into the school calendar, so students won’t be required to make up the two lost instructional days.

However, the post did say that students in dual credit courses would still be responsible for the work in those courses.

The football game on Friday is still scheduled to happen, since the COVID-19 exposure didn’t take place at the high school. Extra-curricular practices will be decided by coaches, teachers and directors.

Superintendent Dr. Cline wrote in the Facebook post: “This is HARD-it’s hard to make a decision like this. We are at our breaking point-we can either continue to stay in school and hope everyone stays well as we piece together subs, compromising more people’s health, or make the hard decision to shut down and miss instructional time.”