THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Throckmorton Collegiate ISD announced they have closed the school for a few days due to an uptick in “sickness.”

According to a Facebook post made on Wednesday, December 6, the school district decided to cancel school for Thursday and Friday, December 7 and 8, with classes set to resume on Monday, December 11.

In their most recent post, TCISD also announced that all basketball games scheduled for the rest of the week were canceled, including a tournament in Nocona.

“Our school community has been hit hard with sickness,” the post said. “Out of an abundance of caution for our students and staff, TCISD administration has made the decision to close the district…”

At this time, it’s unclear what specific type of illness was going around the school. We are awaiting response from the school for more information.