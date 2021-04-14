Throckmorton CISD prepares for $30 million bond election

THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents in Throckmorton will be voting on a school bond.

School board members say new facilities have been needed for years in Throckmorton CISD. And with new wind farms coming to town, they can get the money to make that happen.

“They need this technology, they need an atmosphere, they need the safety, things they don’t need to worry about to graduate,” Throckmorton CISD school board member Kena Whitfield said.

Throckmorton Collegiate ISD is one of the few school districts in its region with a college and career program. Just a few years into the program, school officials say it has been a great success.

“We’ve seen it with students who were the only workforce income coming in was the student here at the school and working with the getting their certification. And move on as they go on to nursing school,” Whitfield said.

But they say outdated facilities make this program difficult to maintain.

“Our HVAC units, they’re over 35 years old so they’re well beyond their 15 to 20-minute lifespan. We have constant electrical issues, plumbing issues, ADA. We are not ADA compliant,” Throckmorton CISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cline said.

With new wind farm projects, King Creek and Azure Sky coming to town, this allows the district to propose a $30 million school bond that would build a new facility for all grades that includes a new gym, cafeteria, media center, Montessori space, and ag center.

The wind farms will pay 70% of the bond which is $20 million while local taxpayers will pay the rest with a tax increase of $0.30: almost $20 dollars for a $100,000 home.

Cline and Whitfield say there hasn’t been much pushback about environmental concerns from the community and that most people are in full support of the bond.

“I was concerned. The community has definitely shown up and they’re very interested and I see so much positive than I do negative. So that made us all extremely happy,” Whitfield said.

“The average rural percentage for being college and career ready across the state is 13% and we are graduating over 80% that are college and career ready. So we’re proud of that statistic and we would desire facilities that would match what we’re doing,” Cline said.

Wind farm projects that have already shown building progress since being announced are impacting Throckmorton CISD as they look to build a brighter future.

Officials say they hope to move teachers and students into the new building in 2023.

The bond would bring a new cafeteria, gym. Montessori space, media room and ag center.

Officials also say if the bond passes and the facilities are built, the old facilities, except for the gym, will be demolished and used for parking space.