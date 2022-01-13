Throckmorton CISD to close

THROCKMORTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Throckmorton Collegiate Independent School District announced Thursday, January 13, they will close Friday, January 14, and Monday, January 17 due to substitute teacher availability.

Throckmorton CISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cline said the decision was made due to no substitute teacher availability.

The school district announced they plan to use their “banked days” so students will not be required to make these days up.

All extracurricular events will continue as scheduled as well this is a substitute issue the Facebook post said.